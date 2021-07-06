Cancer drugs stolen from St James Medical Centre

File photo: St James Medical Complex. Photo by Vidya Thurab

Western Division police have begun enquiries into the theft of a large amount of cancer medication from the St James Medical Complex.

Police said they received a report of stolen drugs from the centre on Monday, when staff discovered the storage area broken into and the medicine missing.

Investigators said the facility received a fresh batch of medication last Wednesday.

The drugs were secured on Friday and discovered missing on Monday.

Police said while they could not give an exact quantity of the drugs that were stolen, they described it as "a substantial amount."

Asked if any staff at the centre were suspected, police said they were following several leads and considered everyone a suspect until proven otherwise.

Officers suspect the thieves may be hoping to sell the drugs to a private institution.

On Monday, the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) issued a media release saying drugs were missing from the complex.

The drugs include succinyl choline, bevacizumab, bleomycin, cetuximab, traztuzumab, tocilizumab, docetaxel, cyclophosphamide, insulin, oxytocin, rituximab, fulvestrant and epirubacin.

The NWRHA is calling on the public to be on high alert and contact the police if they know of anyone trying to sell the drugs.