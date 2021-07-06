Beetham man held for gun, ammo

Two pistols, nine rounds of ammunition and a quantity of marijuana were found and seized by police during an anti-crime exercise in Port of Spain on Monday afternoon. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

A series of patrols and exercises on Monday afternoon led to the arrest of one man and the seizure of two guns,ammunition and marijuana in Beetham and east Port of Spain.

Police went to Seventh Street, Beetham Gardens, at around 5.30 pm where they searched a 31-year-old man and found a Glock pistol with nine rounds of ammunition and marijuana.

The man was arrested and taken to the Besson Street Police Station, where he is expected to be charged.

Police then went to Argyle Street, Belmont, where they found a Taurus pistol with two rounds of ammunition in an abandoned house.

Police said the exercise involved members of the Port of Spain Task Force led by ACP Gaffar, Snr Supt Nobbie, Supt Kissoonlal, ASP Cumberbatch and field exercises from Insp Knott and Sgt Alexander.

Port of Spain police are continuing enquiries.