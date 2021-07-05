Venezuelan embassy calling passengers for repatriation

In this file photo an official from the Venezuelan embassy hands out results of covid19 tests to people waiting to board the Inglewood flight to Venezuela in February. Photo by Sureash Cholai

The Venezuelan embassy has begun to call Venezuelans who have asked for help to return to their country.

Around 700 refugees in TT will be able to return home in mid-July on a repatriation trip organised by the Venezuelan authorities.

Venezuelan embassy staff told Newsday on Monday that they had started contacting previously registered would-be passengers since the end of last week.

"We are calling a group of 50-70 people per day to come to the Venezuelan embassy on Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain at a specific time and thus comply with the social distancing protocols for covid19," said the officer .

Passengers are being called in order of registration and priority.

“We call on the general public not to go to the embassy if they have not been called. It is necessary to maintain order and wait for the official call from our officials."

Last week, embassy staff confirmed the next repatriation trip for mid-July. A Venezuelan ferry will arrive at Port of Spain to transport 700 Venezuelans home. The trip will be free.

As of Monday, more than 750 people had registered. Many of those who want to go home are sick or unemployed here.

Trinidadian and Venezuelan authorities are fine-tuning security and health protocols.

Venezuelan embassy staff said the boat would arrive with rapid covid19 tests and on the ferry they would set up an isolation zone for possible cases.