US donates covid19 vaccines to 7 Latin American countries

File photo

THE US government has donated covid19 vaccines to six more countries in Latin America and the Caribbean – Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, El Salvador, Uruguay and Paraguay.

In June, the US government listed Haiti “and other Caricom countries” as countries within the Caribbean that will receive covid19 vaccines from its planned global donation of 80 million doses.

As for Latin America, it said, “Approximately 14 million for Latin America and the Caribbean to the following: Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Haiti and other Caricom countries, Dominican Republic, Panama, and Costa Rica."

These vaccines will be delivered through Covax.

Honduras was the first country in the region, receiving 1.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine on June 27.

An online Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) covid19 vaccine arrival tracker shows 1,500,100 doses of Moderna were delivered to El Salvador at 1 am on Monday.

In a release, charge d’affaires at the US Embassy in San Salvador Jean Manes said, “We are committed to helping our neighbours and recognise that no single country has beat the pandemic until all countries beat the pandemic.”

On June 29, the US donated two million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Peru.

On July 1, the US State Department posted on Twitter that its government sent one million of the two million-dose donation of Pfizer vaccines to Ecuador.

That same day, it also said it donated 2.5 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Colombia.

Paraguay (one million doses of Pfizer) and Uruguay (500,000 doses of Pfizer) are also expected to receive vaccines within the next few days, according to US government officials.