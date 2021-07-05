Trinidad and Tobago nears 900 covid19 deaths

Photo courtesy CDC.

Trinidad and Tobago is closing in on 900 covid19 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March last year.

In its 4pm update, the Ministry of Health said the number of deaths is now 899.

There have been seven more deaths since Sunday.

Also, 127 new cases have been reported.

These figures reflect samples taken between July 1 and 4.

The update said the number of cases to date is 33,555, with 6,417 active cases and 26,239 people recovered.

There are 354 people in hospital, 118 in step-down facilities, 222 in state quarantine and 5,818 in self-isolation.

It said 219,964 people have had the first dose of a covid19 vaccine and 120,059 have been given their second dose.