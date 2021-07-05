Tracy: Does PDP want autonomy for Tobago?

FILE PHOTO: PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine. -

PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine has accused the Progressive Democratic Patriots’ (PDP's) of being indecisive over the issue of autonomy for Tobago.

In a Whatsapp statement on Friday, Davidson-Celestine alluded to PDP leader Watson Duke’s recent comments on a Facebook live in which he said Tobagonians want more than internal self-government for Tobago.

Duke said if Tobagonians so desire, they should be given the opportunity to become fully independent from Trinidad.

Davidson-Celestine said the “latest shouts of the political leader of the PDP should be of concern to every right-thinking Tobagonian and people beyond these shores.”

She added: “In typical Watson Duke circus-like fashion he leaves more question marks as to whether he should be taken seriously."

Davidson-Celestine also criticised PDP deputy Dr Faith BYisrael who said Tobago should be given the opportunity to choose its own political status – whether it's independence, an association with Trinidad, or autonomy.

The PNM leader described their statements as "frightening."

Davidson-Celestine recalled at the PDP’s manifesto launch, Duke said the party wanted independence for Tobago.

However, she noted that autonomy is the most important political, social and economic issue on the Tobago landscape today.

Debate on the Joint Select Committee’s report on the Tobago Self-Government and Island Administration Bills, which are meant to give the island greater autonomy, reached committee stage last Tuesday but no vote was taken.

This was because UNC MPs, led by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, walked out of the Parliament chamber in protest against a decision to allow the Prime Minister an additional 60 minutes to wind up the debate on the motion.

But during the debate, UNC MP’s complained the bills did not represent the views of Tobagonians and called for more consultation.

After the UNC walkout, PDP deputy leader Farley Augustine also said aspects of the legislation needed to be amended to better reflect the aspirations of Tobagonians.

Davidson-Celestine said the PDP’s reluctance to support the bills is even more curious when one considers that Augustine issued a statement to the Parliament, just days ago, calling for amendments to the legislation.

She claimed the amendments do not reflect the views expressed by Duke and BYisrael.

“We can only conclude that when the UNC uses the opinions of the PDP in its arguments against the bills, it is standing in the way of Tobago’s development based on the views of confused individuals and the chaotic leadership of the PDP.”

Davidson-Celestine argued that uncertainty over Tobago’s political status cannot be a position when $5 billion in additional funding, the power to make laws and improving the operations of the public service, are at stake.

“Can we afford to throw these opportunities away at this critical juncture when we continue to grapple with this deadly pandemic?”

She claimed the majority of Tobagonians do not want secession.

“That has been made clear by thousands of Tobagonians repeatedly in the last 40 years.”

Davidson-Celestine said if the PDP and UNC are opposing the bills on that basis, “they are not only being truthful when they claim that they want to give Tobagonians what they want.”

She said the PNM Tobago Council is quite clear about the way forward.

“We have spent many years consulting with Tobagonians and while we admit that the current bills are not perfect, they are a forward-thinking improvement on what we currently have.”

Davidson-Celestine urged the PDP to support the legislation.

“To this end, we call on and trust Tobagonians to raise their voices to support the bills and reject the dangerous stance taken by the PDP and UNC.”