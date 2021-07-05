Tobago man charged with drinking alcohol outside cemetery

FILE PHOTO: Police on patrol along Milford Road, Scarborough during curfew. -

A Mason Hall man was granted $20,000 bail after he appeared in court charged with drinking alcohol in a public place last Tuesday.

Glen Henry, 62, of Top Hill, Mason Hall, was arrested near Buccoo Public Cemetery allegedly with a cup in hand and a bottle of White Oak tucked in a white plastic bag.

Police said Shirvan Road officers were responding to a report around 1.05 pm of a large gathering near the cemetery after a funeral. Upon arriving they observed several vehicles parked along the roadway with more than 30 people on the road and walking out of the cemetery.

Police said Henry was one of the 30 and a scent of alcohol emanated from his cup. He was arrested and charged in contravention of the emergency powers regulations.

He will reappear in court on October 4.

Police are also urging Tobagonians to be mindful of the public health regulations concerning funerals.

TTPS Tobago media ambassador Acting Insp Alicia Piggott, in a WhatsApp voicenote, said, “It has been observed that a number of persons are attending funerals exceeding the number of ten, especially at the cemeteries and when the burial is over. There is a gathering of persons taking part in a repast."

She warned the public, “We are in a state of emergency and gatherings are not allowed unless for a specified purpose. The Tobago division is reminding persons that when the funeral is over, that persons are to make their way to their various homes and if they are essential workers, to their workplace.”

Piggott said that between May 15 and June 29, 40 people have been arrested for consuming alcohol in a public place.