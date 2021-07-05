Security Minister willing to view boxer Eldric Sella's Olympic travel request

Venezuelan boxer Eldric Sella -

MINISTER of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds said when he receives Eldric Sella’s request for an exemption to travel to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics he will view it.

Sella, a middleweight (75 kg) boxer, is one of 29 athletes competing in 12 disciplines for the second-ever Refugee Olympic Team.

Venezuelan Sella, 24, has been living in TT since 2018.

The Olympic Games will be held from July 23-August 8 in Tokyo, Japan.

But before arriving in Japan, Sella needs an exemption from the Ministry of National Security to leave TT and return.

Hinds spoke to Newsday at the covid19 media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, on Saturday.

Sella’s relationship with TT began in 2017 when he travelled to TT for multiple boxing events. He was then invited by the World Boxing Council to complete two short courses under the council’s programme in an effort to enhance his boxing skills.

He later applied to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to stay in TT.