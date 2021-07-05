San Juan woman charged with shoplifting

CHARGED: Betty Mullins who has been charged with shop lifting. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

A SAN JUAN woman has been granted bail after she appeared virtually in court on a charge of shoplifting.

Betty Mullin, 44, of Pickaxe Trace appeared before Arima magistrate Avion Gill on Monday charged with larceny. She was granted $15,000 bail with a surety.

A police press release on Monday said on July 4, based on a report, members of the Arima Municipal Police went to Xtra Foods Supermarket on O’Meara Road, Arima.

There the informant, a security guard at the supermarket, told them a woman allegedly took $990 worth of items and tried to leave the store without paying.

The guard detained the woman and contacted the police.

WPC O’Connell arrested the woman and took her to the Arima Municipal Police Station.

She was subsequently charged and is expected to reappear virtually at the Arima Magistrates’ Court on August 1.