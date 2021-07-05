Police probe Felicity man's death

File photo

Homicide investigators are probing the death of a 58-year-old Felicity man on Monday.

Police said a relative of Mohanlal Dwarika visited his home at around 7 am only to find his body in a bedroom.

The relative called the police and members of the Central Division and the Homicide Investigations Bureau (Region III) went to the house accompanied by the district medical officer, who ordered Dwarika's body removed for autopsy.

Police said Dwarika appeared to have a wound on his face.

Investigators said Dwarika had recently been discharged from the Eric Williams Medical Science Centre, Mt Hope.