Pleasantville unveils mural to honour cultural leaders

From left, Mayor of San Fernando Junia Regrello, Mckivin Foster, son of Loderick Foster, Councilor Robert Parris, representative of the Mohammed family Deron Attzs, Chairman of the PNM San Fernando East Constituency Patricia Alexis and artist Jason Sealey near the mural in honour of Torrence Mohammed and Loderick Foster on Chaconia Avenue in Pleasntville, San Fernando. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

AGAINST the backdrop of moko jumbies dressed in the national colours, dancing to the rhythm of the drum, a mural of two cultural figures – the late Torrance Iqbal Mohammed and Lodrick “Rollo” Foster – was unveiled on the Pleasantville Wall of Fame at Chaconia Avenue, San Fernando on Monday morning.

They join a long list of upstanding citizens of Pleasantville, including the late Ken “Professor” Philmore, calypsonian Joanne Foster, actress Penelope Spencer, educators Michael and Joyce Critchlow, the first female FIFA referee Cecile Hinds and San Fernando East's first MP Gerard Montano.

Pleasantville councillor Robert Parris was joined by mayor Junia Regrello, who has dubbed 2020-2021 the Year of the Arts in San Fernando, to reveal the paintings, by artist Jason Sealey.

Parris, who has been instrumental in uplifting his community with cultural projects, said the idea of paying homage to Mohammed – one of the two councillors for Pleasantville when San Fernando became a city – began in February, months before his murder on May 24.

At the simple unveiling ceremony, Parris recalled the many moments he spent in conversation with Mohammed to immortalise and pay homage for his service as an artist and politician.

“This was not something we thought about after his death. Torrance was aware and was on board with the tribute. It is unfortunate he is not with us here today to witness the unveiling, but I know he is here in spirit.”

Parris said in conversation with Mohammed, who led the Arawaks Dance Troupe, he suggested he wanted to share the mural with none other than Foster, who became an assistant leader of the Arawaks and co-founder of the Arawaks Katumba Singers and Drummers.

Foster was a renowned drummer who toured extensively to represent TT around the globe and taught the art at various times at the University of the West Indies.

Regrello commended Parris and the committee overseeing the project, saying how happy he was they recognised Mohammed’s contribution before his death.

“San Fernando has been the cultural centre of TT over the years," he claimed, "but we have not gotten the recognition we deserve.”

He noted there are 17 streets in San Fernando named after various members of royalty, identifying Prince Charles, Prince Albert, Prince Alfred, Princess Margaret, Queen and King Streets, questioning their eligibility for such status.

“Why do we recognise these people? People like Torrance and Rollo and so many others would have shaped the lives of young people and put them on the path to success. They are the ones you have to recognise. They are the ones we must glorify.”

He was quick to qualify, “Not that we do not recognise the contribution they (British royalty) have made, but we also have to recognise our people as well and look at some kind of accommodation where our people could be appreciated and where changes can be made.”

Under Regrello’s tenure, several streets in San Fernando have been renamed after local people such as Philmore, Lennox “Bobby" Mohamed, Leroy “Black Stalin” Calliste, entrepreneurs Belgrove’s Funeral Service and Dr Rupert Indar.

The city corporation decided earlier this year to name the street leading from Independence Avenue to the Naparima Bowl in honour of Mohammed. The renaming is scheduled for later this year, when Mohammed would have celebrated his 91st birthday.

“Charity begins at home. We have to take care of our own,” he said.

Noting the struggle artistes endure, Regrello offered an explanation.

“People who are creative are not normal people. Creative people are wired differently. They are not wired to look after themselves. They have a gift to give and we have to recognise them for their contribution to our development.”