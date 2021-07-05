Health Ministry: 115 new covid19 cases, 13 deaths

Image courtesy CDC

TT is hovering on the brink of recording 900 covid19 deaths, as 13 deaths on Sunday brought the death toll to 892. An additional 115 new cases were detected from samples taken between June 30-July 3.

The Health Ministry’s update on Sunday said the people who died were five elderly men, six elderly women, one middle-aged man, and one middle-aged woman, all with comorbidities.

Since March 2020, there have been 33,428 cases, of which 26,003 have recovered.

There are 365 patients in hospital, six fewer than on Saturday. Of these, there are 115 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 15 in the intensive care unit and 26 in the high dependency unit.

There are 45 people at the Caura Hospital, 47 at the Augustus Long Hospital, eight at the St Ann’s Hospital, 54 at the Arima General Hospital, 40 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 33 at the St James Medical Complex, 21 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and two at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 126 patients in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 39 at UWI Debe, six at UTT Valsayn, 25 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 27 at the Port of Spain field hospital, seven at the Couva Field Hospital, 16 at the Tacarigua Facility, and six in Tobago.

There are 225 people in state quarantine facilities, and 5,927 people in home self-isolation. There are 147 recovered community cases and 44 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The number of people tested in public and private facilities is 234,443. Of these tests, 98,839 were done at private facilities.

The number of people vaccinated with their first dose is 219,964. Of these, 90,392 have received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 129,372 have received the Sinopharm vaccine, and 200 the Pfizer vaccine. The number of people vaccinated with their second dose is 112,994.