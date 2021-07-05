Man's body found in Las Lomas

File photo -

Police are investigating the discovery on Sunday morning of a body believed to be that of a missing person.

Police said the body was found at Kallian Trace, Las Lomas No 2 at around 10.40 am with several stab wounds.

It is believed to be that of a missing Chaguanas man.

On Saturday night, police received a report of a car on fire at Esmeralda Road, Cunupia and found it belonged to the missing man.

Investigators said a man in his twenties is in custody and is expected to be questioned by police on Monday.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III is continuing enquiries.