Isaac 98.1 FM founder Margaret Elcock dies

Margaret Elcock - Photo courtesy social media

Many people and organisations have expressed their sadness and condolences on the death of inspirational gospel radio founder Margaret Elcock.

The founder of the Christian radio station Isaac 98.1 FM died on July 4. The station announced her death on its Facebook page on Sunday.

One such organisation sending its condolences is the Trinidad and Tobago Publishers and Broadcasters Association (TTPBA).

In a release the association said, “We honour her memory as she envisioned and established, in 2002, the first 24-hour gospel station in TT. Led by the desire to do much more than host one radio programme (Sounds Glorious on 95.1 FM), she brought into being Isaac 98.1 FM the Promise.

“By 2012 it had become the ‘second most listened to station among the nation’s 38 radio frequencies, and number one on Saturdays and Sundays.’”

The association honoured Elcock in 2016 with its award for media excellence for her contribution to the development of radio in TT and becoming the first female owner and CEO of a radio station.

Isaac’s Facebook post said there were now "fireworks in heaven."

“She is home. We know that she has touched many of you in many different ways and so we will all be processing this loss in our own way. God is with us and he is the God of all comfort.”

It added that she influenced TT for the Lord through the media and beyond and thanked God for a life well lived.

TT was asked to pray for her husband Justice Lloyd Elock, her daughter and general manager of the Family-Focus Broadcasting Network, Christianne Elcock, and family.