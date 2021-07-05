House Leader invites suggested amendments to Tobago bills

Camille Robinson-Regis -

CITIZENS who wish to suggest amendments to the Tobago autonomy bills are being invited to do so within the coming two weeks.

They will be considered by the committee of the whole of the House of Representatives.

In making the offer, House Leader Camille Robinson-Regis said all of Trinidad and Tobago knows that self-government for Tobago is needed and the majority of people believe the bills before the Parliament will achieve just that.

In a statement on Monday, Robinson-Regis noted, “Last week I issued a public call for proposals for amendments to the Tobago bills before the House, in Committee of the Whole.

“In response, Dinesh Rambally speaking for the United National Congress (UNC) said consultations should have taken place at the formative stages and complained that Trinidadians were not extended the same courtesy as Tobagonians to comment."

She said this was a member who sat through 22 meetings and used every opportunity to delay the work assigned to the committee.

“Member Rambally refused to acknowledge the records of consultations, submissions, and advice before the committee. It appeared as if he came to the committee with instructions to delay at all costs.

“When will the UNC stop the deceit?” she asked. “They seek to deceive, even when public records can reveal their treachery.”

She said the public records will show that in the formative stages through to the end, consultations were deep and wide, taking into account parliamentary committee meetings not only in Tobago, but virtually to South Africa, London, New York and St Kitts and Nevis.

“The records will reveal that meetings were held with stakeholders from Tobago as well as Trinidad. Trinidad and especially Tobago should not allow itself to be deceived. The evidence is available for all who wish to seek the truth.”

She said the UNC will continue to scream “consultations, consultations,” hoping that enough of Tobago will begin to believe their lies.

“They keep shifting the goalpost and trying new tactics to justify their political posture not merely in opposition to the people’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago but in glaring opposition to self-government for Tobago.”

She argued, “Listen carefully, and you will now hear a Trinidad-centric argument that Trinidad was left out of the consultations.”

She submitted this was all part of the Opposition strategy.

She said although Rambally joined the committee in late 2020 he was present when the committee meticulously went through the clauses of the bill and took into account advice received, both oral and written, from stakeholders.

“He was aware that the main comments over which the committee deliberated emanated from the people most affected, as they should. He knows quite well that the 155-page matrix of stakeholders’ comments in his possession is evidence that this committee fulfilled the obligation to engage in consultations, call for submissions and to take all views into account.

“He is also quite aware that a number of the names on that 155-page document that he has hidden from the public include persons and entities from Trinidad.

“He also knows that the clauses of the final bills were only finalised after repeated consideration of the views expressed to the Committee by stakeholders.”

She said at the last meeting of the Joint Select Committee on June 4, when the final bills were explained to the political leaders, the records will reveal that the leaders were invited to communicate their proposals for amendments, if they so wished, to the Secretariat at the earliest opportunity.

“That was one month ago. Today, Tobago is the topic of discussion. The public discourse in Parliament on the report of the committee has achieved the desired outcome.”

She said the entire body of work is available on the Parliament’s website.