Deyalsingh hits 'racist' covid vaccine comments

Terrence Deyalsingh -

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh upset Opposition MPs in the House of Representatives when he said a question from Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal about covid19 vaccines was sarcastic and racist.

Responding to a question in the House of Representatives on Friday from Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh about the European Union (EU) possibly excluding people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India from its covid digital green pass, which permits covid19 vaccinated and recovered passengers to travel to the EU, Deyalsingh said Trinidad and Tobago has always insisted on using World Health Organization (WHO)-approved vaccines.

"Any country, any agency that is sovereign is free to make decisions as they see fit, our position is that we respect the rights of others to make decisions and we stand by our decision to use WHO-approved vaccines"

After Moonilal claimed the EU's decision could affect business travel and tourism, Deyalsingh said, " I notice the obvious glee of the Opposition who have been trying to sabotage the Government's vaccination programme from day one."

Government MPs thumped their desks as he added, "They (Opposition) are pretending that this is a TT problem."

Quoting from the British newspaper The Independent, Deyalsingh said British citizens could be affected by this decision. "The situation is fluid, dynamic and ever changing and is the subject of policy discussions around the world."

Moonilal said, "We are not concerned with the English and the German. What are you doing or is it that the Government will allow the only place in the world that we can go for vacation would be Beijing or China?

Deyalsingh replied, "That question drips with sarcasm and racism."

After Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George instructed government and opposition MPs to cease their cross-talk, Deyalsingh said, "The Opposition continues in their tirade against vaccinations, pretending that we are the only country in the world with this issue."

Deyalsingh reminded MPs that the AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines are currently being used in 212 countries around the world. He added Government will do all it can "as a soverign state to advocate for our interests."

A BBC report on Friday said people vaccinated with the covishield vaccine would be eligible for travel to Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Ireland and Spain. The report also said Iceland, Switzerland and Estonia would allow people vaccinated with covishield to enter their jurisdictions.

Covishield is the Indian-made version of AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria jab, which has been authorised in the EU.