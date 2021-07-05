Deon Lendore bags 400m silver at Diamond League meet

Deon Lendore -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s Olympic-bound runner Deon Lendore captured silver in the men’s 400-metre race at the Wanda Diamond League meet in Stockholm, Sweden on Sunday.

Running out of lane eight, Lendore clocked a season best time of 44.73 seconds. He finished behind 2012 Olympic men’s 400m gold medallist Kirani James (44.63s) of Grenada (44.63), with Liemarvin Bonevacia of the Netherlands (44.80) taking bronze.

Americans Vernon Norwood (44.83s) and Wilbert London (44.86s) completed the top five.

After his performance, the 28-year-old Lendore acknowledged his coach Vince Anderson for helping him improve his craft.

He tweeted, “Coach Vince Anderson brought me back from the dead. He the GOAT!!! 44.73s ain’t close to the fastest in the world but it’s the fastest I’ve ran in years.”

The 400m ace will represent TT at the coming Summer Games in Tokyo in his pet event and is favoured to be selected on the men’s 4x400m relay team.

This was confirmed on Saturday when the TT Olympic Committee officially announced the national contingent for Tokyo.

In the 4x400m relay, he will be vying for a spot along with Machel Cedenio, Dwight St Hillaire, Asa Guevara and Che Lara.