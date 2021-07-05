Couva man held after disturbance at ex-wife's home

SEIZED: The cutlass, revolver, bullets and pellets seized after a Couva man was arrested when he threatened his ex-wife and also damaged a car. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

A MAN described by police as a known drug and sex offender has been arrested and is facing charges of malicious damage and possession of offensive weapons.

A police press release on Monday said that at 7.30 pm on July, 4 Central Division Task Force (CDTF) officers were alerted to a disturbance at Basta Hall Village, Couva.

Officers were told that the 57-year-old man who was armed with a cutlass, left his home and walked about 200 metres to the home of his ex-wife and damaged the front and rear windscreen of a silver Nissan Almera car.

Police were also told that the man left and returned with a loaded revolver as he made loud threats to the woman. Officers arrived on the scene and disarmed the man who was cautioned and arrested.

The release stated that during a search of the man's home officers discovered a cutlass and a quantity of pellets. The man was unable to provide any relevant documents for the pellets. The man is at the Couva Police Station where charges are expected to be laid soon.