Cops detain 3 men in San Fernando

- TTPS

Southern Division police arrested three men, including one for having a gun, in separate incidents on Saturday.

On intelligence gathered by the Southern Operations and Intelligence Unit, Snr Supt Lucia Winchester gave the directive for a pre-emptive strike against perpetrators suspected of gun and robbery offences in the division.

Police said between 4 am and 9 am, officers searched several homes.

At Golconda Settlement in Golconda, police found a homemade gun. Police arrested a 35-year-old man. PC Mohess is continuing investigations.

Police also arrested a 25-year-old man from Carib Street, San Fernando. This suspect was wanted in connection with several warrants for larceny from people. PC Ramdath is continuing enquiries.

Police also held another San Fernando man, 24, from Robertson Street, for robbery with violence.

WPC Battersby is continuing investigations.