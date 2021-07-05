Construction sector happy to be back at work

Private construction work has resumed at the multimillion dollars Home Solutions gated apartments complex, 'The View' at Fort George in St James. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

The construction sector restarted work on Monday after being shut down for two months under covid19 restrictions.

One of the companies that returned to work was Home Solutions, with about 250 workers at three locations.

Guillermo Himiob, construction supervisor at The View, St James, told Newsday that 77 workers arrived at the site on Monday to continue construction of the housing complex.

Himiob said: "We are all motivated and happy to return to work, but always respecting the decisions of the authorities on covid19."

The housing complex will have 90 apartments and the company's engineers estimate that it will be completed in December 2022.

When they arrived on Monday workers restarted without delay, since the company had material in its warehouses. However, in the course of the morning some orders arrived onsite that had been ordered from local hardware stores.

“We have scheduled deadlines from the beginning of the work to the end of next year. We are going at a good pace despite the time we were detained for the lockdown from May 7 to this Sunday. We hope that things will continue to improve at the health level,” Himiob said.

He said Home Solutions was one of the first companies to promote the vaccination of its workers against covid19.

“Eighty per cent of our workers are already vaccinated. We talked with everyone and encouraged them to get vaccinated. Today we can be reassured by the advance,” he said.

He said at all Home Solutions projects, "We continue with the health measures. We installed sinks, and all workers must wear their masks.”

While construction was shut down, the company only did drainage work at the St James site to avoid the collapse of the surrounding communities. It also gave hampers to vulnerable workers and paid salary advances to help them with their monthly obligations.

Construction work also restarted in the public sector on Monday on projects including the headquarters of the Ministry of Health at Queen's Park East, Port of Spain.

On the Diego Martin Highway, work on the flyover in front of Victoria Keyes has not restarted yet.