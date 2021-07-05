Chaud Restaurant closes after 15 years

Photo courtesy Chaud's Facebook page

AFTER 15 years, Chaud Restaurant has closed its doors.

Its founder, chef Khalid Mohammed announced the restaurant’s closure on its Facebook page on Sunday afternoon. In recent years it has been at at Nook Avenue in St Ann's.

Mohammed said Chaud Events, Chaud Café & Wine Bar and Chaud Café Vite will continue in business.

Chaud built its popularity over the years through serving modern, international and Caribbean cuisines.

In a farewell message, Mohammed thanked customers for giving him the opportunity over the past 15 years to provide "great food, great wine, and great times at Restaurant Chaud."

He said, “There are a lot of emotions involved when you dream of what your restaurant will be before even one tile has been laid, before you see the first stove installed before the gleam of new pots and pans tease your eyes and the smell of the first dish being cooked tickles all your senses.

“All of these details etch in your mind and stay with you forever. As the aprons come off, the final dish has been plated, and this part of the journey comes to an end, similar and new emotions are evoked.

“Above all else, there is gratitude. To my customers, your support has been invaluable. Thank you for trusting in me and my passion. Thank you for filling my dining room with laughter, love, and life.

To all my teams throughout the years, I could not have done it without you. Chaud would not be Chaud without your dedication, interest, and belief in our vision…Food is my passion, restaurants are my life.”Mohammed could not be reached for comment on Monday.