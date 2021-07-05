Chaguanas cops find gun, ammo and ski mask in backpack

The gun, ammunition and ski mask found on Friday in Chaguanas. - TTPS

Two Chaguanas policemen recovered a gun, 25 rounds of ammunition, and a black ski mask while on mobile patrol in the Central Division.

A police release on Saturday PCs Chaitlal and Paul made the find at about 2.45 pm on Friday near the Chaguanas lay-by on the southbound lane, off the Uriah Butler Highway.

The release said the officers saw a man dressed in dark clothing, sitting behind some plants and "behaving suspiciously."

The officers approached the man, who was also carrying a backpack.

The officers questioned him. But on being challenged, the man dropped the backpack and ran off.

When the officers checked the bag, they found a Mac-10 gun with a magazine loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition. The pack also had a black ski mask and a further nine rounds of 9mm ammunition in a transparent plastic bag.

PC Paul chased the suspect but was unable to catch up with him.

The items were sent to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit for further testing.

Investigations are ongoing.