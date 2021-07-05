Belmont man shot after going for a walk

A 35-year-old Belmont man was being treated for a gunshot on Monday morning.

Police said the man told relatives he was going for a walk at around 7 am. After going out he was shot several times.

Residents heard the gunshots and saw the man bleeding on the ground at Dennis Street, Belmont.

Passersby took him to the hospital, where he is being treated. Investigators said he is in "serious" condition.

No motive has been established for the shooting.

More as this becomes available.