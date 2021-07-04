Yachters can sail to Trinidad when borders reopen

Yachts anchored off the marina in Chaguaramas. Government on Saturday announced yatchers sail to TT when the borders reopen on July 17. - PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

The Yacht Services Association of TT (YSATT) on Saturday thanked the Prime Minister after he allowed for their membership, once vaccinated, to enter the country.

In a media release, YSATT said the news that vaccinated yachters can enter “comes as desperately needed news" for workers in the sector.

On Saturday, Dr Rowley said the yachters, once vaccinated, are allowed entry since the borders will be opened. He added that the issue of cruise ships has been discussed but no decision was taken on that as yet.

“We have to take a decision about cruise ships which brings a large number of people at any one time. That will be taken into consideration with respect to gatherings and quick mixing with the population” Rowley said.

YSATT in thanking Rowley said: “After almost 16 months of having the industry effectively shuttered, we are almost in disbelief that we may finally have our livelihoods restored. While we have maintained that visitors from yachts and sail boats in the Caribbean pose little threat, we understand that difficult decisions were made that affected many industries.”

According to the rules for entry into TT from July 17, foreigners must be fully vaccinated with World Health Organization (WHO)-approved vaccines administered at least two weeks before entry. They must also present a negative PCR test, not older than 72 hours before arrival.

Nationals that are vaccinated will be allowed to go home with their children who may not be vaccinated; however, the child must also present a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours before arrival and be tested three to five days after arrival.

Un-vaccinated nationals cannot enter Tobago and on arrival in Trinidad must go into state squarantine at their own expense. Foreigners who are not vaccinated are not allowed entry.

YSATT said they will have stakeholders meetings with the Port Authority, the Health Ministry, Immigration, Customs, and the Coast Guard on how they will have vessels cleared for entry.

“We look towards getting back on course after the storm of this pandemic battered our industry so terribly,” the release said.

The Prime Minister said the reason for not allowing un-vaccinated nationals to enter Tobago is to preserve the island. He added that the logistics of having to manage the un-vaccinated in both islands is too much and it was better to isolate possible cases in Trinidad.

Told that hoteliers in Tobago will not benefit from the establishment of the state-supervised quarantine sites, Rowley said the un-vaccinated can further distress the island if there is a surge.

“The second case could be worse than the first. Even though we will love to have tourist come in large numbers, un-vaccinated tourist are not welcomed.”

Asked why tourists should visit the country when beaches and rivers are off limits, Rowley said the border is open and who has reason to come here will find the reason to come.

Regarding the issue of the delta variant and the opening of the borders, Rowley said the country cannot shut the virus out but we have to live with the virus with the operative word being living.

“We are keeping our eyes on the variants. That delta variant might come into the country. If it does let it meet a responding population that is hugely alert to the dangers that the virus pose.”