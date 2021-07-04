Two-time Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott leads Trinidad and Tobago contingent to Tokyo Games

A 57-member contingent will represent TT at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics from July 23-August 8.

The Olympics were postponed by one year because of the covid19 pandemic.

TT will aim for medals in seven disciplines – track and field, boxing, cycling, judo, rowing, sailing and swimming.

Track and field athletes will make up the majority of the team with 21 athletes competing.

Keshorn Walcott, a two-time Olympic medallist in javelin, is one of the marquee names on the team. Walcott won this country’s only medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics when he earned bronze in the men’s javelin.

Richard Thompson, 36, the 2008 men’s 100-metre silver medallist, will compete at his fourth Olympic Games. Thompson is part of the men’s 4x100m relay team.

TT will not have any participants in the men’s 100m event. It has been one of the most successful events for TT over the past 50 years with Ato Boldon, Hasely Crawford and Thompson copping medals.

Commonwealth Games gold medallists Michelle-Lee Ahye and Jereem Richards will make the trip to Tokyo. Ahye will run in the women’s 100m event and the women’s 4x100m relay and Richards will line up in the men’s 200m. One notable absence is women’s shot put athlete Cleopatra Borel who has been to the last four Olympic Games. The cycling pair of Nicholas Paul and Teniel Campbell will make their Olympic debut.

Paul will compete in the men’s sprint and the keirin and Campbell will feature in the women’s road race.

Some of the other Olympic debutants are Gabriella Wood (judo), Aaron Prince (boxing), Cherelle Thompson (swimming) and Tyra Gittens (long jump).

TT OLYMPIC DELEGATION MANAGEMENT

Lovie Santana (chef de mission), Rheeza Grant (covid liaison officer)

MEDICAL TEAM

Dr Rudranath Ramsawak (chief medical officer), Dr Nailah Adams (doctor), Dr Anyl Gopiesingh (athletics doctor), Jelani Baptiste (physiotherapist), Alban Merepeza (physiotherapist), June Durham (massage therapist), Odessa Chandler (massage therapist), Shurlan Bonas (massage therapist), Brent Elder (massage therapist)

TRACK AND FIELD

Michelle-Lee Ahye (100m, 4x100m relay), Kelly Ann Baptiste (100m, 4x100m relay), Sparkle McKnight (400m hurdles), Tyra Gittens (long jump), Semoy Hackett (4x100m relay), Khalifa St Fort (4x100m relay), Ayla Stanisclaus (4x100m relay), Kyle Greaux (200m), Jereem Richards (200m), Machel Cedenio (400m, 4x400m), Deon Lendore (400m, 4x400m relay), Dwight St Hillaire (400m, 4x400m relay), Andwuelle Wright (long jump), Keshorn Walcott (javelin), Kion Benjamin (4x100m relay), Adell Colthrust (4x100m relay), Eric Harrison (4x100m relay), Akanni Hislop (4x100m relay), Richard Thompson (4x100m relay), Asa Guevara (4x400m relay), Che Lara (4x400m relay), George Comissiong (team manager), NicConnor Alexander (coach), Dr Ian Hypolite (coach), Charles Joseph (coach), Ismael Lopex Mastrapa (coach), Wendell Williams (coach)

BOXING

Aaron Prince (middleweight boxer 69-75kg), Reynold Cox (team manager), Rawlson Dopwell (coach)

CYCLING

Teniel Campbell (road race), Kwesi Browne (sprint, keirin), Nicholas Paul (sprint, keirin), Desmond Roberts (team manager), Alejandro Gonzalez Tablas (coach), Elijah Greene (mechanic)

JUDO

Gabriella Wood (+78 kgs), Lee Calder (coach)

ROWING

Felice Aisha Chow (single sculls), Sarah Trowbridge (coach)

SAILING

Andrew Lewis (laser men), Kairon Serrette (team manager)

SWIMMING

Dylan Carter (100m freestyle), Cherelle Thompson (50m freestyle), Tracy De Montrichard-Carter (team manager), Chase Bloch (coach)