Tarodale woman, 18, charged with Khadijah Flament's murder, brother charged with disposing body

- TTPS

An 18-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of Princes Town mother of one Khadijah Flament.

Faith Ramsubagh,18, of Green Hill Avenue, Tarodale, on the outskirts of San Fernando, is expected to face a San Fernando magistrate virtually on Monday.

Her brother, Kyle “Iron Beast” Delande, 27, a scrap iron dealer, was charged with disposing of Flament’s body. Delande lives in the same house.

On Saturday, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Joan Honore-Paul, instructed police from the Homicide Bureau Region III to lay the charges.

PC Jagessar laid the charges.

A third suspect, 30, a female nurse who is a close relative of the two accused siblings, remained warded at the St Ann's Psychiatric Hospital up to Sunday. She lives at Olera Heights in San Fernando.

Flament, who lived with her common-law huaband at Lothians Road in Princes Town, left home on June 7. She went to visit her eight-year-old daughter at Olera Heights.

Three days later, Flament’s aunt reported her missing to Princes Town police.

Her body has not been found.

The main suspect had been under police guard while in home quarantine.

On June 18, she stripped naked and exposed herself to passers-by.

That same day, under police supervision, healthcare personnel took her to the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH). She was later transferred to St Ann's hospital for an evaluation.