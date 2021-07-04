Opposition Leader knocks PM over shifting vaccine delivery

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar used vile language and personal pot shots to criticise the Prime Minister for failing to restart the economy during the covid19 crisis which has in effect shut down the majority of businesses since April 29.

In a statement, Persad-Bissessar described Dr Rowley as a "vaccine vagrant" whose promise to deliver vaccines keeps shifting.

"Today an unkempt and grubby looking Keith Rowley has again shown himself to be willing to say anything to distract from the fact that he and his failed medical team have no plan to take us out of this crisis," she said, as she pleaded for more businesses to be reopened so people can work to feed their families.

She also criticised the Prime Minister and the medical team for failing to express any remorse to the families of the 866 people who have died from the virus since March 2020 and noted the data shown at Saturday's press conference supported the Opposition's prediction that there would have been a spike in cases after hundreds turned out for vaccines at health centres across the country but the supply could not meet the demand in early June.

Persad-Bissessar questioned the disparity in the previous announcement by Rowley that this country had ordered 800,000 single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines from the Africa Medical Supplies Platform with Saturday's announcement that the entire shipment of 800,000 had to be split among Caricom countries with TT set to receive 200,000 sometime in mid-July. Two other shipments of 200,000 and 500,000 are also expected later this year.

"The people of this nation have given up their constitutional rights, their ability to earn a salary and the opportunity to provide for their families yet eight weeks later we have seen no improvement because of the incompetence of those in charge," Persad-Bissessar said.