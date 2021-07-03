West Indies Women clinch T20 series against Pakistan Women

Kycia Knight -

AN inspired fielding performance by West Indies Women led the team to a seven-run victory over Pakistan Women on the Duckworth-Lewis method in the second T20 International at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, on Friday.

With the win, West Indies Women sealed the series with one match remaining.

Batting first, West Indies Women posted a modest 125/6 in 20 overs. West Indies Women were 45/3 in the ninth over, but solid middle order batting led by Kycia Knight and Chedean Nation gave the regional team a fighting chance. Knight struck two fours and one six in her knock of 30 not out off 20 balls and Nation hit 28 off 33 balls which included two fours and one maximum.

Fatima Sana and Anam Amin were the most successful bowlers for Pakistan Women grabbing 2/18 and 2/31 respectively in their four-over spells.

In response, Pakistan had poor communication between the wickets as five of the six Pakistan batters were run out.

Pakistan were 103/6 after 18 overs when rain stopped play. Hurricane Elsa is causing rainy weather throughout the Caribbean.

Nida Dar lashed 29 and Aliya Riaz ended unbeaten on 17.

The third and final match of the series will be played on Sunday from 2 pm at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

In the early match on Friday at Coolidge, Pakistan A Women clinched the T20 series 2-0 with a 14-run win over West Indies A Women. Pakistan scored 108/5, before West Indies were all out for 94 in 19.4 overs.

The third match of that series will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Sunday from 9 am.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

WEST INDIES WOMEN 125/6 (20 overs) – Kycia Knight 30 not out, Chedean Nation 28; Fatima Sana 2/18, Anam Amin 2/31 vs PAKISTAN WOMEN 103/6 (18 overs) – Nida Dar 29, Aliya Riaz 17 not out, Sidra Nawaz 17. West Indies Women by seven runs on the Duckworth-Lewis method.

PAKISTAN A WOMEN 108/5 (20 overs) – Muneeba Ali 27; Steffie Soogrim 1/9 vs WEST INDIES A WOMEN 94 (19.4 overs) – Rashada Williams 21; Kainat Imtiaz 3/18. Pakistan Women won by 14 runs.