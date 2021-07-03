West Indies lose T20 series against South Africa 3-2

Quinton de Kock (R) of South Africa celebrates taking the catch to dismiss Chris Gayle (L) of West Indies during the 5th and final T20I at Grenada National Cricket Stadium, Saint George's, Grenada, on Saturday. South Africa won the series 3-2. - (AFP PHOTO)

ANOTHER dismal batting performance cost West Indies the five-match T20 series against South Africa. South Africa won the fifth match by 25 runs at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Saturday to seal the series 3-2.

Chasing 169 for victory the West Indies star-studded batting lineup could only muster 143/9 in 20 overs.

Opener Evin Lewis continued to have a fruitful series with 52 off 34 balls with five fours and three sixes, but the other batsmen did not deliver.

Shimron Hetmyer struck 33, but the innings lacked fluency as he faced 31 balls. Nicholas Pooran chipped in 20, but Lendl Simmons (three), Chris Gayle (11), Kieron Pollard (13), Andre Russell (duck) and Dwayne Bravo (one) all struggled to contribute.

The spinners have grabbed the bulk of the wickets for South Africa in the series, but not in the decider.

Fast bowlers Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada took 3/32 and 2/24 respectively in their four-over spells. Medium-pacer Wiaan Mulder also caused some damage with 2/31 in four overs.

Batting first, South Africa posted a competitive 168/4 in 20 overs. After losing captain Temba Bavuma without a run on the board, Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock combined to put on 128 runs for the second wicket inside 15 overs. De Kock was first to go as experienced fast bowler Fidel Edwards removed him for 60 off 42 balls, a knock which included four fours and two sixes.

Dwayne Bravo and Obed McCoy, the leading West Indies bowlers in the series, then grabbed one wicket apiece in back-to-back overs to leave South Africa 149/4 in the 18th over.

McCoy removed Markram for 70 off 48 deliveries (three fours/four sixes) and then Bravo got the wicket of Rassie van der Dussen for one.

West Indies limited the boundaries in the closing stages. Edwards was the pick of the bowlers with 2/19 in three overs.

SUMMARISED SCORES

SOUTH AFRICA 168/4 (Aiden Markram 70, Quinton de Kock 60; Fidel Edwards 2/19) vs WEST INDIES 143/9 (20 overs) (Evin Lewis 52, Shimron Hetmyer 33; Lungi Ngidi 3/32, Kagiso Rabada 2/24, Wiaan Mulder 2/31) SOUTH AFRICA won by 25 runs