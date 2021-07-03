West Indies clash with South Africa in deciding T20

Dwayne Bravo -

ALL-ROUNDER Dwayne Bravo said the West Indies players are eager to play the deciding fifth T20 International against South Africa on Saturday because they strive in big moments.

The match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's, Grenada, from 2 pm.

Bravo helped West Indies level the series 2-2 on Thursday with a 21-run win. The medium pacer grabbed career-best figures of 4/19 in four overs to help limit South Africa to 146/9 in 20 overs chasing 168 for victory.

Bravo, speaking to journalists on Zoom on Friday, said, “Winner take all, it’s a big game for us and we strive on big moments and big games. As you can see (on Thursday) it was a game that we had to win in order to keep ourselves alive in the series and I think it was the first time we batted first in the tournament and we showed the ability that we can defend even a par total…the team that turn up best on the day would win.”

Hurricane Elsa is causing rainy weather throughout the southern Caribbean, but Bravo is hoping for sunny weather.

Bravo, 37, sees his role on the West Indies as a mentor and is excited about fulfilling that purpose guiding bowlers such as left-arm pacer Obed McCoy.

“I am very happy for him (McCoy). He is a talented kid and we all know that he has the ability not only in this series but even before. It is just a matter of giving him that confidence. He has all the weapons and it is just about letting him know when to bowl a particular delivery (in) the context of the game.”

Bravo and McCoy have been leading the Windies bowling attack. Bravo has nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.86 and McCoy is second with eight wickets and has conceded 6.87 runs per over.

Bravo said captain Kieron Pollard has given many players different roles in the team.

“(Shimron) Hetmyer is the leader of the batting group…(Nicholas) Pooran has to speak on the fielding, Andre Fletcher has to speak on the general context of the game (and) I have to speak on the bowling department. We all have different roles.”

Bravo believes the bowling department has been delivering in the recent series. Bravo, McCoy, Fidel Edwards and Jason Holder are among the fast and medium pace bowlers, while the spinners include Fabian Allen, Kevin Sinclair and Akeal Hosein.

The Windies bowlers restricted South Africa to 160-odd batting first in each of the first three T20s, before delivering their best performance in the fourth match.

The spinners have been the chief destroyers for South Africa with Tabraiz Shamsi grabbing six wickets and George Linde snatching five wickets.

Bravo said the batsmen will make an effort to limit the success of the South African spinners.

“If you can soak up some pressure with the spin we know we have the ability to capitalise in the other areas of the game.”

Bravo, asked if he has found the fountain of youth, pointed to passion as the reason why he is still playing at a high level after making his debut for West Indies in 2004.