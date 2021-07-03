WBC official: Refugee Sella has Olympic medal shot

Venezuelan boxer Eldric Sella, a refugee who lives in Trinidad, has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. PHOTO COURTESY UNHCR -

CHAIRMAN of the World Boxing Council's (WBC) amateur/world youth professional programme for the Central America and the Caribbean Buxo Potts believes refugee boxer Eldric Sella has the potential to medal at the Olympics. The games will be held from July 23-August 8 in Tokyo, Japan.

Sella, 24, is one of 29 athletes competing in 12 disciplines, for the second ever Refugee Olympic Team. Sella, who was born in Venezuela, has been living in TT since 2018.

He will compete in the middleweight (75kg) category.

But before arriving in Japan, Sella needs an exemption from the Ministry of National Security to leave TT and return.

Newsday tried to contact National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds about the status of the exemption but was unable to reach him up to press time on Friday.

Sella’s relationship with TT began in 2017 when he travelled to TT for multiple boxing events. He was then invited by the WBC to complete two short courses under the council’s programme in an effort to enhance his boxing skills.

He later applied to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to stay in TT.

In an interview with Newsday on Friday, Potts said, “When he came here to box he came here on a WBC card and I saw the potential in him.”

In a letter dated July 14, 2017 Potts wrote to the Immigration Office requesting that a small group of boxers – Sella included – and officials get the opportunity to travel to TT for a WBC programme for two months in preparation for the 2017 Junior World Championships.

Potts, one of the top boxing match-makers in TT, said Sella made an immediate impression.

“He was sparring with (TT boxer) Sheldon Lawrence and he was beating the life out of Sheldon Lawrence. He was really giving Sheldon Lawrence a rough time.

“I said, 'You are definitely special.'”

Potts said once Sella’s conditioning is up to standard he could deliver in Tokyo. “I am thinking that the talent he has, (as) long as he could make the condition that is required to execute on his talent, he could definitely medal.”

Potts said Sella’s father was integral in his success.

“He is a very skilful trainer.”

Describing the Venezuelan's boxing style, Potts said, “Sella can mix it up and he can be technical, and that’s some of the attributes that he can bring to the ring. He can read a fighter’s move and skilfully counter move. He is a good counter puncher…he can brawl if it comes to that and then he can step back out and box.

“I think they will have a lot of problems with him out there…He is a good fighter.”

A statement by UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi last month, said, “They (Refugee Olympic Team) are an exceptional group of people who inspire the world. UN Refugee Agency is incredibly proud to support them as they compete at the Tokyo Olympics. Surviving war, persecution and the anxiety of exile already makes them extraordinary people, but the fact that they now also excel as athletes on the world stage fills me with immense pride.”

Grandi is also vice chairman of the Olympic Refuge Foundation.