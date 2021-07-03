Walking to their political grave

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: What is the difference between abstaining and walking out of the Parliament chamber? What looks or sounds worst? Who feels insulted? The viewing public? It’s said if you cannot stand the heat stay out of the kitchen.

On the afternoon of June 29, the Opposition walked out of an important debate on the two bills to give Tobago more meaningful legislative control of its future. How really hot was the debate?

I was disappointed to see the UNC take the easy way out. If they cannot stay and argue a point, why are you there? If they cannot protest unless it is a cry-baby response, what is the point of being a toothless opposition? Over 309,000 citizens voted for the UNC in 2020. That is a lot of voters to have break down in tears of embarrassment.

In a political world, image is everything. I was left with the feeling that the Opposition does not care what the public thinks. Does it believe that both Tobago and Trinidad citizens should go to hell? It does not need any of us?

Why the total disrespect for both personal and public image? Is there is a wheel missing from the political hearse already driving crookedly into general election 2025?

Mickela Panday, where are you?

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin