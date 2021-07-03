Tobago records seven new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago has recorded seven new covid19 cases.

This brings to 126, the number of active covid19 cases on the island.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll stands at 27.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are now 22 patients in state isolation, 94 in home isolation and one in ICU.

Nine patients are in step down facilities whole four have been discharged.

The division said to date 8,073 people have been tested for covid19. Of that number, 900 tested positive.

There are 747 recovered patients.

The division said 9,866 people have received the first dose of either the Sinopharm of Astra-Zeneca vaccine while 5,510 have received their second dose.