Sparrow performs at Lincoln Center on July 6

The calypso king of the world, Slinger "Sparrow" Francisco, will perform at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York on July 6. It will be Sparrow's first performance in the US since 2019. -

It will be his first performance in the US since 2019 and his fans can expect to get 86 minutes of Slinger “Mighty Sparrow” Francisco as he gets ready to celebrate his 86th birthday, Sparrow told Newsday in a phone interview on July 1.

Sparrow will perform at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in a pre-birthday show on July 6, three days before his birthday. The last time he performed there was in November 2019.

The calypso king of the world will perform "a career-spanning set of songs on the eve of his 86th birthday," the centre's website said.

Sparrow said he is ready to perform live again, having received his Pfizer covid19 vaccine. He said he has started rehearsing and fans can expect to hear some of his greatest hits.

“Well, I am not sure which ones they are going to play. We have rehearsed so many, but it is mostly the ones that we have been performing...regular Sparrow moments,” he said.

On his Facebook page, Sparrow said he'll be backed by a ten-piece band.

Sparrow last performed in Trinidad and Tobago in 2018. He hopes to perform here again when the borders reopen, although nothing concrete has been planned, he said.

In its promotion of the event, the centre's website referenced Sparrow's music as ranking alongside "the greats of his generation."

It said, "Mighty Sparrow’s legacy spans nearly the entire history of recordings, from 78s (old-time record that played at 78 rpm) to digital downloads, and his standing in 20th-century music ranks alongside the greats of his generation.

"The pre-eminent calypsonian’s first performance in America since 2019 will include a selection of his greatest hits from a songwriting catalogue of over 600 tracks and more than 80 albums, including such Carnival classics as Jean and Dinah, Sparrow Dead, and Mr Walker. For calypso fans both young and old, this promises to be the summer’s must-see concert."

The show begins at 8 pm at the Restart Stage at Damrosch Park, New York, and seats are available through the TodayTix Lottery.

The centre also has covid19 health and safety guidelines for those attending.

Fully-vaccinated guests don't need to wear a mask, but unvaccinated guests are required to keep a face covering on unless actively eating or drinking,

Other rules include: "Stay home if you don’t feel well, have exhibited symptoms of covid19 in the past ten days, have tested positive for covid19 within the past ten days, or been in contact with someone with covid19 in the past ten days."

The Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts serves three primary roles. The website said it is the "world’s leading presenter of superb artistic programming, national leader in arts and education and community relations, and manager of the Lincoln Center campus."

Other Caribbean artistes have performed at the Lincoln Center, including TT-born acclaimed jazz trumpeter, songwriter, arranger and producer Etienne Charles.