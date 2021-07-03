Private construction sector, laundries reopen Monday

Namalco Construction Services heavy-duty trucks at the company's headquarters, La Brea Industrial Estate. On Saturday, the Prime Minister announced the private construction will begin on Monday along with government projects. Photo by Lincoln Holder -

The private construction sector will reopen on Monday along with laundromats, according to the Prime Minister.

Private contractors will join the public sector which was scheduled to resume government projects on Monday, as previously announced by the Prime Minister.

At a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s on Saturday, Dr Rowley said businesses associated with construction, including quarries, hardwares, and paint stores, would also be allowed to open.

He appealed to employees in this sector to be careful by wearing face masks, sanitising hands and surfaces, and avoiding congregation.

Addressing the country’s vaccination programme, he said the final batch of 33,660 doses of vaccines from the Covax Facility, which was supposed to arrive on July 14, was again delayed until August.

However, he said another batch of Sinopharm vaccines, purchased from China, should arrive in TT next week. That shipment should be able to give the first dose to 300,000 people. Another batch of vaccines, this time from Africa, should arrive in mid-July.