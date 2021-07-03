Preppy releases The Art of Flex

Nessa Preppy has released a new album titled The Art of Flex. -

Vanessa “Nessa Preppy” John has released a new album, The Art of Flex, which features Trinibad dancehall too.

In a recent radio interview in New York, Preppy talked about her love for soca and Trinibad (Zess) which is represented on her album in So High (Boy Boy and London Future) and Dollars (Prince Swanny).

She is scheduled to perform in New York on July 17 in Gyallery, an event that is a "fusion of soca and Trinibad and features Patrice Roberts as well as Trinibad's finest Zerimar alongside Preppy." The event will also highlight a DJ cast comprising DJ Norie, Bobby Konders and Troopa Traloopa, said a media release.

Preppy, who also celebrated her birthday in June, is focused on creating music and is in full preparation mode for releases that begin this summer. A second album is also in the works, the release said.