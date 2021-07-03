Opening a bank account in TT

THE EDITOR: On March 5, I wrote to one of our local banks to set up an account for a newly formed professional association. We are a small group of firms, with minimal annual financial activity and basic requirements for a chequing account. This is what the bank asked us to submit:

1. Letter of request to open an account: issued on company letterhead, including the purpose of the account, and signed by the company secretary, at minimum.

2. Company by-laws/constitution, which must include the following:

* Purpose/ideology/philosophy of the organisation

* Information on geographic areas served

* Donor and volunteer base

* Funding and disbursement criteria

* Affiliation with other NPOs, governments or groups

3. Certificate of incorporation/continuance approved by Ministry of Legal Affairs.

4. Articles of incorporation/continuance approved by Ministry of Legal Affairs.

5. Notice of directors approved by Ministry of Legal Affairs.

6. Notice of secretary approved by Ministry of Legal Affairs.

7. Notice of address.

8. Proof of registration with the Financial Intelligence Unit (as applicable).

9. Licence/permit to operate as a business (as applicable).

10. Proof of identity for all directors, company secretary and account signatories.

11. Audited financial statements/management accounts for the last three years or income projection for three years of operation if it is a new business.

12. Company resolution: This represents the signed consent of all directors (or quorum of directors) of the company to open an account at the bank. It must indicate the names of the authorised account signatories, their specimen signatures and signing authority.

13. Business stamp (if prescribed for use in the company’s by-laws)

14. PEP declaration.

15. FATCA declaration.

16. Agreement to establish a limited liability account.

To make things worse:

* No digital signatures will be accepted, so every document has to be printed and signed in person, then dropped off to the bank.

* Scanned copies of IDs will not suffice. Our directors have to go into the bank, in person, for IDs to be validated.

It is June 29 at the time of writing and we are no closer to accessing our bank account. Four months and counting.

Surely there is a better way to do business in TT.

It is no wonder people keep their money under the mattress.

LARA QUENTRALL-THOMAS

lara@regencytrinidad.com