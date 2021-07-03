MoH: 9 dead, 124 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

SOME nine more people were reported on Friday to have died of covid19, while 124 more people were infected (from Monday to Thursday), the Ministry of Health update said.

The death toll since last year March now stands at 866 people. Some 6,733 people are now infected.

In all some 33,153 people have had covid19, of whom 25,554 have recovered.

Some 371 patients are in hospital, 132 in step-down facilities, 170 in state quarantine and 6,106 in home self-isolation.

In all, some 233,175 people have been tested, including 98,839 at private facilities.

Otherwise, some 212,708 people have been vaccinated with a first dose, and 102,883 people have been fully vaccinated with a second dose.

The ministry website listed the latest deceased persons as three elderly males, three elderly females, one middle aged male and two middle aged females, all having co-morbidities.

The website listed the vaccines being administered to date for a first dose. These were AstraZeneca - 90,379; Sinopharm - 126,129, and Pfizer - 200.