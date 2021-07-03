Mason Hall man charged with teen's murder

A Mason Hall man has been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Jason Sebro.

A statement from the T&T Police Service’s corporate communications unit on Saturday said Hurbert Guy, 59, of Old Farmers Trace, Jiggers Hill, who also has a home at Falcon Drive, Sou Sou Lands, Tobago, was charged by PC Price of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, following advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard.

On June 26, 2021, Sebro was fatally chopped while trying to defend his mother during a heated argument with another relative.

The statement said Guy, who was arrested at the scene, was charged on Friday after an audience with Gaspard, led by legal officer Inspector Mongroo.

It added investigations leading to Guy’s arrest were supervised by Inspector Lynch and W/Sergeant Joefield, all of whom are assigned to the Homicide Investigations Bureau.