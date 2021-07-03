Manning remembered on 5th anniversary of death

Patrick Manning

FORMER prime minister the late Patrick Manning was fondly remembered by the PNM party which he once led, his son Brian Manning and his former colleague Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne in social media posts on Friday, the fifth anniversary of his passing.

Manning served as prime minister from 1991-1995 and 2001-2010, and as San Fernando East MP from 1971-2015.

On his Facebook page, Browne posted a photo of himself and Manning in earnest conversation seated on the parliamentary benches, with an accompanying comment.

Browne said, "In respectful and loving memory of the Honourable Patrick Augustus Mervyn Manning, August 17, 1946 to July 2, 2016, a master statesman and a remarkable leader. Five years have passed. I shall never forget."

PNM PRO Senator Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing mourned Manning on her Facebook page.

"His is a legacy that will endure, for he has left an indelible mark on Trinidad and Tobago, and on the People’s National Movement.

"Thank you for your dedicated service, and for your great vision. Continue to rest in peace, Sir."

Brian Manning, who now holds his father's former seat of San Fernando East and is minister in the Ministry of Finance, also honoured his father's memory in a Facebook post.

"Five years ago today I lost my father."

Brian Manning said serving as MP reminds him of the things that mattered to his father: service to people, persistence, and working together to achieve a vision that he knew was possible.

"I see more than ever how my dad stretched his time to accommodate everyone. He exercised the patience of Job and persevered both in fame and fire.

"Politics indeed, is not for the faint hearted so I am grateful for the lessons he taught both in and out of office, through his words and his actions."

Brian said he had learnt from Manning that service was not a glamorous business and should not be about fanfare, but working together with genuine care and attention to all people.

"My friends, at the end of it all, my dad's fundamental desire was for us to put aside petty differences and work together as one people, regardless of race and political loyalties, to achieve more and do better, together."

The younger Manning said now was a crucial time in TT's history, probably a reference to the ongoing covid19 pandemic.

"We have suffered loss, felt pain and frustration. I believe however that if we work together, support, protect and build each other, we can recover fully.

"Today if you remember my dad, remember that mission. We can do this TT. Let hope and faith be our guide.

"Love you dad, and I miss you. Rest In Peace."

He also shared his thoughts in a TTT interview, hailing his father's commitment to TT and his love and passion for people.

"He always saw the best of us and the best that we could be." He recalled his father's wish for TT to reach developed nation status.

"We have to focus and believe in ourselves as a people and accept that with changing times we have to also change."