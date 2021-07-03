Griffith best person for the CoP job

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith's contract will be up in August and I do hope he makes himself available for another term, as he indicated he will. I know his family is concerned about the serious stress of the job and about his health. In down-to-earth language, "that job ain’t easy." However, I believe Griffith is the best person for the job.

Griffith took up the post at the height of serious criminal activity in TT. He not only had the country’s crime situation to deal with but also the rogue elements in the police service. He has not only led by example but is consistently seen in the trenches with officers. He is putting his life at risk and sending the message that performance beats old talk.

Our country needs that type of leadership, not just managers who delegate but also those roll up their sleeves and show how it is done. Griffith’s performance, as far as I am concerned, has been excellent.

Crime will always be with us and in TT it is deeply rooted in our society. But with Griffith at the helm for another three years, going after the criminal elements, we may get to that place we so desire.

Griffith, as the best person for the job, should be given another term. We need someone with his personality – his fearlessness, consistency, hard work, dedication, integrity and willingness to make the necessary sacrifices to get the job done.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail