Concacaf Gold Cup qualifiers: Trinidad and Tobago to play French Guiana as covid19 protocols stall Cuba

Trinidad and Tobago's players celebrates after scoring a goal against Montserrat during the Gold Cup Prelims football match at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday. - (AFP PHOTO)

TRINIDAD and Tobago will play French Guiana in the second round of the Concacaf Gold Cup qualifiers in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, at 4.30 pm, on Tuesday.

On Saturday, French Guiana were scheduled to play Cuba in the first round for a chance to face TT.

However, a statement on the Concacaf website said, "Concacaf has been in regular communication with the Cuban Football Association regarding their travel to the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup preliminary round (qualifiers).

"Unfortunately, due to covid-19 related travel and visa challenges, and the required covid-19 testing regime, their match tonight against French Guiana will not take place."

The health of the players is a priority, according to the statement.

“Given the current public health situation and the ongoing need for protocols to be adhered to, the health and safety of the participating teams cannot be compromised.”

The winner of the match between TT and French Guiana will qualify to play in the Gold Cup from July 10.