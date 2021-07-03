Bad weather, flood alerts lifted for Trinidad and Tobago

A resident of Ablack Trace, Freeport, looks out at floodwaters after heavy showers on Friday. The adverse weather and flooding alerts were discontinued on Saturday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Both the adverse weather alert and the localised flood alert were discontinued for TT on Saturday as Hurricane Elsa moved swiftly through the Eastern Caribbean.

The TT Meteorological Office discontinued the adverse weather alert at 5.26 am after it came into effect at 2 pm on Friday. It said, “Though lingering showers are still expected, the threat of significant impactful weather has substantially decreased.”

At 5.45 am the localised flood alert was discontinued. It began at 8 am on Friday.

“The threat of further localised flooding has substantially decreased. The levels of major river courses are high, however they are expected to decrease through the day.”

Tropical Storm Elsa was upgraded to a category 1 hurricane around 8.30 am on Friday, approximately 200 km north-northeast of Tobago.

On Friday there were reports of flash and street flooding, landslides and fallen trees as feeder band activity from the hurricane caused gusty winds, rain and isolated thunderstorms across TT on Thursday night and Friday morning.