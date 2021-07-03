13 die from covid19, 160 new cases

Image courtesy CDC

Thirteen people have died from covid19, while there are 160 new cases, the Health Ministry reported on Saturday. This means 879 people have died from the virus, and the number of cases has risen to 33,313 since March 2020. The new cases were reported from Tuesday to Friday.

Of the deaths, 9 elderly people – two men, seven women – had comorbidities, while one middle-aged man, and a middle-aged woman also had underlying health conditions. One elderly man and one middle-aged woman did not have any.

Active cases continue to decline as the number moved to 6,622, down from 6,733 reported on Friday.

In all 25,812 have recovered from the virus.

Some 371 patients remain in hospital, 125 in step-down facilities, 160 in state quarantine and 5,966 in home self-isolation. All, except those in hospital, are declining.

Otherwise, some 219,963 people have been vaccinated with a first dose, and 105,586 people have been fully vaccinated with a second dose.