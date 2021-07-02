Young: 'Tobago wants more time before international flights resume'

Stuart Young -

Tobago will not accept international flights when the country's borders reopen in mid-July to international travel for nationals and vaccinated non-nationals.

The island has reportedly asked for a little more time, but there was disagreement as to who exactly made this request.

During a walkabout at Piarco International Airport hosted by Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan, on Friday morning, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young was asked if the ANR Robinson Airport will also be ready for the reopening.

He replied, “We are going to continue to manage the flow of international traffic through Trinidad,”

After closing on March 21, 2020, the borders will reopen to international flights, only for nationals and vaccinated non-national travellers.

Nationals who have not had a covid19 vaccine must cover the cost of state-supervised quarantine for 14 days. Children under 18 accompanied by vaccinated adults will not have to quarantine.

All travellers are expected to present a negative covid19 test taken no more than 72 hours before travel.

But Young said, “Tobago has asked for more time to see how this works out, and we will work with Tobago. So right now, we don’t see any opening of international flights immediately to Tobago, but that will come. So right now we are going to flow the traffic through Piarco.”

Tobago's Secretary for the Division of Health Wellness and Family Development Tracy Davidson-Celestine told Newsday, "That's a request made by the hotel sector, not Tobago. The borders will be open but some of the hotels, I suspect, may not be ready. Whatever flights are willing to come will come."

Asked about ongoing discussions or plans by her division to prepare for the reopening Davidson-Celestine said these details will be made public in the coming week.

But Chris James, president of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association, denied that his association asked for more time to prepare for the reopening of the borders.

He told Newsday, “We have not been involved in any discussion, so we couldn’t have made that request. We are waiting for discussions with anybody willing to have it, and we don’t want any delays for the reopening. We have said several times that we need a standing committee for tourism and this is exactly the reason we need it…I’ve been asking for that for six months, probably longer."

He said his members are eager and ready to welcome international travellers.

“We have done CARPHA (Caribbean Public Health Agency) covid19-protocol training, so we are ready.”

Contacted for comment, THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis promised to respond to questions on Tobago’s readiness to receive international flights again, why the island needs more time, what are the challenges and if returning Tobagonians will be allowed to pay to quarantine in Tobago.

Up to 5.30 am there was no response. Follow-up calls to Dennis went unanswered.