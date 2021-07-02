Yes, possible to reopen some beaches safely

Pigeon Point - DAVID REID

THE EDITOR: As I look with nostalgia at my windsurfing boards I wonder if I am the only one missing the beach? Can the beaches ever be reopened safely?

We have already been through two cycles of reopening – virus spike – and closing again. Beaches always get blamed but there are lots of limes in other places and not all beach activities are equal.

If we apply the same method it is likely the cycle will repeat. Physical distancing helps but it’s difficult to enforce. New and future covid19 strains are becoming virulent, making herd immunity ever more elusive. So is there a better way? Actually yes, but it does not involve all beaches and all people unfortunately.

You need a beach with controlled access. Pigeon Point Heritage Park is the perfect candidate. All visitors must present proof of immunity – immunisation card or other medically acceptable document. The space becomes a vaccination bubble. Maybe some physical distancing as added precaution but this idea is sustainable even in a pandemic.

With the borders about to reopen, only vaccinated foreigners will be allowed in the country. Tourism is more likely to pick up with some beaches open. Reef boats could operate with vaccinated guests and crew. It is not a full reopening but a breath of oxygen for the tourism sector. Based on medical immunity, not on politics.

More vaccines are coming so more people will be able to enjoy the beaches soon. As long as they are willing to take the jab. It might even encourage them a bit.

This could be adapted to other beaches and other venues, like sporting and musical events. It is a way to exit the vicious circle.

Really hoping for a day on the water.

THIERRY RUIDANT

via e-mail