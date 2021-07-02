Venezuelan on arms charge

CHARGED: Venezuelan national Dawel Solozano who has slapped with several charges including possession of an AR15 assault rifle. Photo courtesy TTPS

A VENEZUELAN was expected to appear before a Port-of-Spain magistrate on Friday charged with a series of offences arising out of a road traffic stop last Sunday.

A police press release said Dawel Argenis Noriega Solozano, 24, of Centenary Street, California, Couva, was charged by Cpl Thomas of the St James Police Station, with possession of a firearm, dangerous driving, driving without a valid certificate of insurance and driver’s permit and uttering a forged document.

The charges stem from an incident on June 27 during which police stopped a white Tiida car which was seen being driven in a dangerous manner. The driver was the only occupant.

During a search, the officers found an AR15 assault rifle wrapped in plastic and cloth.

The man was arrested and later charged after further investigations.