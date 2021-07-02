Two men killed in separate shootings

Stock photo

HOMICIDE detectives in the Northern Division are investigating the killings of two men that took place on Friday.

Police said that at around 2.23 pm, officers on mobile patrol received a report of a shooting at Maingot Road, Tunapuna. On arrival they found the body of Clifford Boodhansingh inside a fruit stall.

Police said David Ferrara, also of Maingot Road, was also shot during the incident and was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he remains warded.

Hours earlier, in an unrelated killing, Clayton “Kwali B” Joseph, of La Retreat Road, Arima, was gunned down. Police said the 28-year-old was standing near a track around 10.45 am when a white Nissan B-15 pulled up and two men inside started shooting.

Joseph ran but the men chased him and continued firing. He collapsed in the road and was taken to the Arima Health Facility, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The killings of the two men took the toll to 180 for the year, compared to 234 for the same period last year.