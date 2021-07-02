TT gets 5,000 vaccines from Antigua and Barbuda

FILE PHOTO: A box of Sinopharm vaccines. -

TT received 5,000 doses of the WHO-approved Sinopharm covid19 vaccines from fellow Caricom member state Antigua and Barbuda on Wednesday.

In a release, the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs said the vaccines were shared by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda as it was unable to use its stock of available vaccines at this time.

The release said the TT government extends its appreciation to the government of Antigua and Barbuda for the donation which will be used by the Ministry of Health in its vaccine rollout programme.