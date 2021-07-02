Trust The Process: Trinidad and Tobago fitness instructor keen on helping others during

Fitness instructor Roland Hamilton - BMG Media

FITNESS instructor Roland Hamilton is not letting the covid19 pandemic prevent him from helping people live healthier lifestyles as he has been offering online classes free of charge.

Hamilton, in an interview with Newsday on Thursday, said his classes are not limited to people living in TT.

“It is a lot of people from St Lucia as well, not just people in the country. People who are originally from the Caribbean who are residing in foreign countries like the UK and America, they will also join as well.”

Hamilton’s fitness group Trust The Process Fitness will have classes three times a week in July.

Hamilton, who is from La Brea, has had an overwhelming response with classes attracting as many as 100 people.

“It was a real nice hype about it and what I would do is advertise it well and make it interactive, make it fun and I made a programme so people will look forward to coming every day and working out.”

Hamilton, nicknamed Fit Doc, knows people are under financial stress and decided not to accept money from clients.

“I know the financial situation due to the pandemic. Not just the financial situation, but also people are frustrated mentally too and emotionally as well. I am not just looking at it from a standpoint of fitness, but people need to get mentally strong because we don’t know what is going to happen. We could only assume.”

He added, “If you are healthy, you are fit you stand a better chance (of surviving covid19).”

Hamilton was always involved in physical fitness, dabbling in sports such as football. He is a former member of the Prisons Service and the Army.

Hamilton, who has been a fitness instructor for two years, has also completed courses in sports nutrition, sport psychology and business in sport.

Hamilton does not give stringent measures on diet but gives his clients a range of options.

He does not want to “stifle” people.

Hamilton has worked with several TT athletes including national cricketer Rayad Emrit. Another athlete Hamilton has aided is 200-metre runner Jereem Richards who will be heading to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics later this month.

Speaking more about the free classes, Hamilton said, “I realise a lot of people would have been affected financially and they could not pay for training so I said, ‘Let me just offer it free.’”

Losing someone close to him also inspired Hamilton to help others.

“That is something I take personally because my brother (Ryan) would have died at the age of 33 and he was the main reason trying to help people and actually get into this thing.” Hamilton’s brother died because of clogged lungs.

Hamilton is on a mission to educate his clients and wants them to make health their lifestyle and not just train for events like Carnival.

Hamilton has been recognised for his contributions as Arm and Hammer recently signed him as an ambassador. Hamilton is active on social media including Instagram and Facebook. People can search Trust The Process Fitness on Facebook.